Flipkart Diwali sale: Mangalore man gets stone, e-waste on ordering a gaming laptop

The big Diwali sale on the online shopping platform Flipkart has just ended. Chinmaya Ramana, a consumer from Mangalore on social media claimed that he ordered a laptop during the Diwali sale, but received a stone along with some e-waste instead. Although a day after the consumer was informed that Flipkart has refunded the entire amount.

Chinmaya Ramana, who has a Flipkart Plus membership, claimed that he ordered the Asus TUF Gaming F15 gaming laptop on October 15 for his friend. He received the sealed package on October 20. According to Ramana, when he opened the box, he found stones and garbage instead of a gaming laptop. He shared pictures of the package on Twitter.

Following complaints regarding wrong packages throughout the Diwali sale season, Flipkart has launched an ‘open box delivery’ system, so that customers can testify if the ordered product has been delivered to them. Through the scheme, a customer can ask the delivery agent to open the box before passing on the One Time Password (OTP), to determine whether the right product has been delivered.

In Chinmaya's case, there was no open-box delivery option, hence he could not avail of it and accepted the sealed package. He immediately informed Flipkart about the matter and even invoked a return request. However, at that time the seller denied his request stating that the product was there in the box when shipped.

But as the news got widespread coverage through Twitter, Flipkart took responsibility and compensated the entire amount. The customer then on Monday informed that Flipkart refunded the entire amount.

