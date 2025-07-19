'For my parents, I'm just a failure': 21-yr-old NEET aspirant pens emotional note after failing exam twice

An emotional letter by a 21-year-old NEET aspirant has gone viral on social media. The aspirant penned the letter after failing the exam twice. In this letter, the 21-year-old said that he felt like a failure despite passing 12th and joining a B.Pharma course.

The aspirant, who goes by @underskore69 on Reddit, shared the letter with the caption: "I started crying after writing the last line. (Declining mental health)". He talked about losing interest because of repeated failures to crack the NEET exam.

It also talked about the frustration of not just missing a dream career but also about not earning respect or making any progress.

"Preparing for NEET again, but I don't have that interest or spark now, which kept me hooked every time and used to motivate me to work harder to become a doctor. Maybe it is because of repeated failures. Failure in cracking NEET, in getting my dream profession,and failure in earning respect. Day by day, living in this home is getting harder for me. For my parents, I'm just a failure and an unemployed person," the letter read.

The poignant letter struck a chord with netizens, with many telling that life begins after 21 and that he has no reason to feel like a failure.

"You’re too young at 21 to call yourself a failure. Go for a day out, eat something you love, watch a movie or whatever you like, you need to relax. Just focus on your college and NEET prep. It’s going to be okay don’t worry, just put in work and relax, it’s not too late yet," a user wrote.

"Everybody fails. Let it teach you, not break you. Start again, analyse mistakes. Fix it. Learn. Grow. Succeed. Best of luck," a second user said.

"Get out of the home and live and think of earning. Get a Joyful life for yourself, do the course you love, spread that Love to others too. Stop hating start loving and doing what you love. Just do it. No more crying. Live Life. This is it," a third user commented.

Some others empathised with the user's plight and even shared the experiences of their loved ones.

One of the Redditors wrote: "Me too failed NEET twice and now doing B pharmacy from a college in my home town living with my parents. Even in my nightmares i have never tought of this situation that i will end up in. No social life, no good friends nothing. My college friends are so 'chapri' that i occasionally talk to them. I literally have no intrest in my current course. Its crazy to know how one single exam can shatter our lives to such an extent. I'm just tired of everything..."