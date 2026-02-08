Business Today
Foreigner confronts tourist for littering plastic in Meghalaya, video sparks online debate on civic responsibility

In the video, man litters openly as people around him walk past without reacting.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Feb 8, 2026 6:41 PM IST
Foreigner confronts tourist for littering plastic in Meghalaya, video sparks online debate on civic responsibility.

A short video from Meghalaya has sparked a heated debate online about civic sense and environmental responsibility. 

Shared on Instagram, the clip shows a foreign national confronting a man who casually threw plastic bottles along a roadside in the hill state, known for its lush landscapes and fragile ecosystem.

In the video, the man litters openly as people around him walk past without reacting. The foreigner, clearly upset, steps in and questions the act, highlighting how plastic waste can harm Meghalaya’s delicate environment. 

He points out that he lives in the state and asks the tourist to pick up the bottles he had just thrown. He also stresses that such behaviour is irresponsible, especially in a place where natural beauty is central to tourism and local livelihoods.

The clip quickly went viral, drawing reactions from social media users who weighed in on the larger issue of littering and civic responsibility. One user wrote, “Those guys just got humbled after knowing who's the actual outsiders.”

Another user, identifying themselves as from Nagaland, added, “Don't you dare dirt Meghalaya. They work hard to keep the city clean. If you don't see any dustbin, keep it to yourself and look for the next dustbin.”

A third user said, “Good job Paduh, these tourists comes and litter everywhere. No manners or civic sense at all.”

A fourth user suggested, “You should show their face so that everyone can see who these people are.”

 

Published on: Feb 8, 2026 6:41 PM IST
