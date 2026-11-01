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Forget the appraisal letter! This Dubai firm gave its top-performing employee a ₹4 cr Lamborghini

Forget the appraisal letter! This Dubai firm gave its top-performing employee a ₹4 cr Lamborghini

For most employees, a record-breaking year means a bigger bonus or a promotion. But what if the reward was something entirely different? One Dubai company's lavish gesture has captured everyone's attention.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 1, 2026 1:18 PM IST
Forget the appraisal letter! This Dubai firm gave its top-performing employee a ₹4 cr LamborghiniTop real estate agent Natalia Chavez awarded Lamborghini by company CEO.

What would it take to reward an employee for delivering a record-breaking year at work? For one real estate agent in Dubai, the answer was certainly not a bonus cheque or a trophy. Richkey Properties has grabbed attention on social media after surprising its top-performing agent of 2026 with an extraordinary gift wrapped under a giant bow.

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Dubai-based Richkey Properties has gifted a brand-new blue Lamborghini Urus to real estate agent Natalia Chavez after naming her the company’s Top Performer of 2026. The surprise was unveiled at the firm’s third-anniversary gala and awards night, where Chavez was recognised for closing more than $500 million in property sales over two years.

The Lamborghini Urus has been widely reported in Indian media as being worth up to ₹4 crore, though the company’s public posts did not specify the vehicle’s exact price.

Chavez was initially called on stage to receive a trophy from Richkey Properties founder and CEO Daban Othman. The ceremony then moved into a countdown and ribbon-cutting reveal, unveiling the luxury super-SUV decorated with a large bow.

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In an Instagram post, the company said Chavez had “dominated Q1 through Q3” to earn the Top Performer of 2026 title and “drove away with the ultimate grand prize".

Richkey Properties’ own post captured the celebratory mood, saying, "This is what happens when you perform at Richkey! Big wins, bigger dreams. Congratulations @natalia_propiedades_dubai! You earned this.”

Record sales performance

The reward follows an exceptional run for Chavez, who reportedly secured third place in the first quarter before winning Top Performer titles in the second and third quarters. She was subsequently named the company’s overall top performer for 2026.

Richkey Properties said her achievement included more than $500 million in closed sales across two years, making her one of the firm’s standout agents.

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Recognition beyond the car

Alongside the car, Chavez received four major awards at the gala, underscoring what the company described as a consistently strong performance throughout the year.

The event highlights how Dubai’s real estate sector continues to use high-profile incentives to reward agents in a market driven by commissions, luxury property transactions and intense competition for high-net-worth buyers.

DO CHECKOUT: Just a big toy: China boss gifts top employees brand-new BMWs after seeing their harsh winter commute

Social media reacts

Videos and photographs from the awards night quickly circulated online, drawing widespread attention to the unusual employee reward.

Many viewers congratulated Chavez and praised the company for recognising exceptional performance, with some calling the gift “well deserved” and suggesting it set “a new standard for workplace rewards.”

Others reacted with envy and admiration, with comments reported as "We are also ready to work at such a company,” reflecting the widespread online applause for the firm’s approach to employee recognition.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 1, 2026 1:18 PM IST
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