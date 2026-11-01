Forget the appraisal letter! This Dubai firm gave its top-performing employee a ₹4 cr Lamborghini

The Lamborghini Urus has been widely reported in Indian media as being worth up to ₹4 crore, though the company’s public posts did not specify the vehicle’s exact price.

Chavez was initially called on stage to receive a trophy from Richkey Properties founder and CEO Daban Othman. The ceremony then moved into a countdown and ribbon-cutting reveal, unveiling the luxury super-SUV decorated with a large bow.

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In an Instagram post, the company said Chavez had “dominated Q1 through Q3” to earn the Top Performer of 2026 title and “drove away with the ultimate grand prize".

Richkey Properties’ own post captured the celebratory mood, saying, "This is what happens when you perform at Richkey! Big wins, bigger dreams. Congratulations @natalia_propiedades_dubai! You earned this.”

Record sales performance

The reward follows an exceptional run for Chavez, who reportedly secured third place in the first quarter before winning Top Performer titles in the second and third quarters. She was subsequently named the company’s overall top performer for 2026.

Richkey Properties said her achievement included more than $500 million in closed sales across two years, making her one of the firm’s standout agents.

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Recognition beyond the car

Alongside the car, Chavez received four major awards at the gala, underscoring what the company described as a consistently strong performance throughout the year.

The event highlights how Dubai’s real estate sector continues to use high-profile incentives to reward agents in a market driven by commissions, luxury property transactions and intense competition for high-net-worth buyers.

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Social media reacts

Videos and photographs from the awards night quickly circulated online, drawing widespread attention to the unusual employee reward.

Many viewers congratulated Chavez and praised the company for recognising exceptional performance, with some calling the gift “well deserved” and suggesting it set “a new standard for workplace rewards.”

Others reacted with envy and admiration, with comments reported as "We are also ready to work at such a company,” reflecting the widespread online applause for the firm’s approach to employee recognition.