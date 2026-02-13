Forgot to buy a Valentine’s gift? Last-minute ideas for him & her, that are not perfumes, from BlinkIt, Instamart

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and if you’ve found yourself scrambling for the perfect gift, don’t panic! Whether you're looking for something sweet and personal or practical and trendy, quick commerce platforms like BlinkIt, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart have you covered with a range of thoughtful gifts that aren’t perfumes but will still leave a lasting impression.

From jewellery and accessories to gadgets and grooming sets, here are some fantastic last-minute Valentine’s Day gift ideas for both him and her that you can order today and have ready in no time.

Valentine's Day gifts for her

Salty love box necklace & ring set – Rs 479



A charming, affordable piece of jewellery to express your affection. This cute necklace and ring set is perfect for any woman who appreciates understated yet meaningful accessories. A great way to add a touch of elegance without breaking the bank. Agaro Imperial Espresso Coffee Maker – Rs 8,559



If she’s a fan of luxurious bath and body products, this gift set is sure to win her over. With premium fragrances and moisturizing formulas, it's an indulgent treat that’s perfect for pampering. The romantic packaging only adds to the thoughtful appeal. Plum BodyLovin' Sweet Vanilla Treats Bath & Body Gift Set – Rs 1,499



Sweet, comforting, and full of love, this bath and body set from Plum offers a delightful vanilla scent. With nourishing body butter and shower gel, it’s an ideal gift for relaxing and unwinding in style. Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera – Rs 6,999



Capture all the special moments with this easy-to-use instant camera. Whether it’s a fun memory with friends or a romantic moment with you, she can instantly print the pictures and cherish them forever. A timeless gift that’s both thoughtful and fun! Advertisement LoveChild Masaba Batua Pocket Lipstick – Rs 1,300



Bold and beautiful, this pocket-sized lipstick from Masaba adds the perfect pop of color. Ideal for the woman on the go, this is a compact gift that’s practical yet stylish. With its chic packaging and rich pigments, it’s sure to impress. Zouk Chevron WavBeach Office Bag – Rs 1,410 (limited-time deal)

A blend of style and practicality, this multi-colored fabric office bag is the perfect Valentine's gift for the professional woman. Whether she’s headed to work or a day out, it’s an accessory that complements any outfit.

Valentine's Day gifts for him

Giva Silver Classic Men's Ring – Rs 1,699



A simple yet sophisticated piece of jewellery that adds a subtle touch of class to any outfit. This silver ring is perfect for the man who enjoys minimalist fashion, making it a timeless and meaningful gift for Valentine’s Day. Lego Speed Champions F1 Aston Martin Aramco AMR24 Racing Car Building Set – Rs 2,198



This stylish, eco-friendly lunch bag is a great gift for the man who’s always on the move. With its sleek design and practical storage, it keeps meals fresh and ready to go, combining both function and fashion for his daily routine. Bartique Stainless Steel Boston Cocktail Shaker Set – Rs 1,719



If he enjoys mixing drinks or entertaining guests, this cocktail shaker set is a perfect Valentine’s Day gift. Made of high-quality stainless steel, it adds a touch of class to his home bar while giving him all the tools needed to craft his favourite cocktails. Bath and Body Works Men's Grooming Kit Gift Box Set – Rs 4,499



Pamper him with this premium grooming set from Bath and Body Works. It’s packed with top-quality skincare products designed to refresh and energise. With this set, he’ll be able to enjoy a relaxing, luxurious grooming experience every day.

These thoughtful, last-minute gifts from BlinkIt, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart are sure to make this Valentine's Day extra special. Whether you’re shopping for her or him, these gifts offer something unique, personal, and meaningful without the hassle.

Plus, with quick delivery right to your door, you’ll be able to enjoy the day without any stress!