Former CEA KV Subramanian appointed as executive director for India at IMF

Former Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Krishnamurthy Venkata Subramanian has been appointed as executive director for India at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a Personnel Ministry order stated on Thursday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of KV Subramanian to the post of Executive Director (India). His appointment would come into effect from November 1, 2022 for a period of three years or until further orders.

Subramanian would succeed Surjit S Bhalla as his tenure ends on October 31, 2022. Bhalla was appointed to the post for three years in October 2019.

In his previous stints, Subramanian has served on the expert committee on governance of banks for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and market regulator SEBI. He also served as a member of the Board of Directors at Bandhan Bank and the National Institute of Bank Management.

Subramanian currently teaches finance at Indian School of Business (ISB). As the youngest CEA to the government from 2018 to 2021, Subramanian instituted policy that led to India emerging from the once-in-a-century Covid crisis with strong macroeconomic fundamentals, unlike the previous crisis when India joined the “Fragile Five” economies.

He holds Ph.D and MBA degrees from Booth School of Business, University of Chicago. Also, Subramanian holds an MBA degree from Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata and is also an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur.

Before beginning his academic career, Krishnamurthy Subramanian worked as a consultant with JPMorgan Chase in New York. He also served in a management role in the elite derivatives research group at ICICI Ltd.

