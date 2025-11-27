Former Indian foreign secy slams Trump’s 'racially charged' remarks on South Africa & G20

Former Indian Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal has condemned US President Donald Trump’s recent comments regarding the G20 summit and South Africa, calling them "regrettably open racial tone" and accusing Trump of misusing the term "genocide." In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sibal argued that the United States, as the upcoming host of the G20, does not have the authority to unilaterally exclude any member from the summit, as Trump had suggested regarding South Africa.

Trump seeks to decimate the G20.



The US is only presiding the G 20 next year. It doesn’t have the authority to unilaterally exclude any member from participation.



Is abusing the word genocide very selectively. There is regrettably an open racial tone in what he is saying. https://t.co/Edyarro604 — Kanwal Sibal (@KanwalSibal) November 27, 2025

Trump had posted on Truth Social, explaining why the US skipped the G20 in South Africa. He criticized the South African government for allegedly refusing to acknowledge or address human rights abuses against Afrikaners and other descendants of Dutch, French, and German settlers. In a highly controversial statement, Trump claimed, “To put it more bluntly, they are killing white people, and randomly allowing their farms to be taken from them." He further accused the New York Times and other media outlets of ignoring this “genocide.”

The former president also criticized South Africa’s handling of the G20 presidency, saying the country had failed to hand over the G20 Presidency to a senior US representative at the conclusion of the summit. Trump concluded his statement by declaring that South Africa would not be invited to the 2026 G20, set to be hosted in Miami, and announced an immediate cessation of US payments and subsidies to the country.

Sibal emphasised that the G20 operates on a principle of collective decision-making, and the US cannot act unilaterally in determining membership or participation. His comments reflect broader concerns over the potential impact of such rhetoric on race relations and international diplomacy.