Former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy organises sons wedding amid coronavirus lockdown

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the son of former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, married Revathi, the grandniece of former Congress Minister for Housing M Krishnappa on Friday. The wedding took place despite a nationwide lockdown. As a result of this lockdown many weddings have been cancelled across the country.

The wedding was organised outside Bengaluru in Ramanagara district at a farmhouse. The media was banned from enting the district. According to reports, around 30-40 cars were seen heading towards the farmhouse.

According to police officials, the family had provided them with the registration numbers of the cars that had to be allowed.

According to the Home Ministry guidelines, any mass movement and public gathering, weddings that require a large number of people to gather are banned during the nation-wide lockdown. Even funerals have to be organised with the bare minimum number of people in attendance.

When asked about organising a wedding during the lockdown, Kumaraswamy said that all necessary permission had been taken from the Kartakaka government.

The Karnataka government earlier had also said that it will keep a close watch on the wedding. Karnataka Deputy CM CN Ashwath Naraya said that the state government will ask the concerned authorities to film the entire wedding event. "If social distancing norms are not followed, action will be taken," said a government official, reported India Today.

HD Kumaraswamy has said that the family consulted several doctors before the proceeding with the idea of the wedding. Nikhil got engaged to the grandniece of state Congress leader M Krishnappa on February 10.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has reported 315 active cases of coronavirus (as of 8 am, April 17), according to the health ministry. Total deaths stood at 13. As many as 82 patients have been cured or discharged.

