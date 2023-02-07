Former selector Sunil Joshi’s tweet on Cheteshwar Pujara sparks controversy

Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh has criticised Sunil Joshi's idea to replace Cheteshwar Pujara in the first Test match between India and Australia in Nagpur. With the match scheduled to begin on February 9, the former Indian selector shared his thoughts on the starting XI on Twitter. Suryakumar Yadav, rather than experienced Cheteshwar Pujara, should be considered for the first Test match, according to Joshi.

"Will India line up like this in the first test? Deliberation between Pujara & Surya, a tough draw between both lefties Kuldeep and Axar," Joshi tweeted.

It didn't take long for people to call him out on his beliefs. One of the critics was former India player Dodda Ganesh, who stated, without naming Joshi, that it baffled him that Surya would be chosen ahead of the veteran.

"One of the ex-selectors wants Surya to be chosen ahead of Pujara for tests. Let that sink in. I mean, the audacity to even think that one can replace Pujara with someone who’s yet to play a test, boggles my mind. No wonder poor Pujara has been a scapegoat all his life," Dodda Ganesh slammed Joshi.

Sunil Joshi was recently fired from the selection panel following India's poor performance at the T20 World Cup. Chetan Sharma, the chairman of the selection committee, was rehired for the post, but with a separate panel reporting to him.

Many people were perplexed as to why a former cricketer with expertise of the game would tweet an Indian Test squad without Cheteshwar Pujara in their lineup.

One person commented on the tweet thread, calling it an embarrassment. "The sheer embarrassment that is coming out of the realization that someone with ball knowledge like this was the chief selector for a while," the user said.

Also Read: 60% of Zerodha employees do not live in large cities; Nithin Kamath explains why