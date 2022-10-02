Former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav shifted to ICU after health deteriorates

Mulayam Singh Yadav, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and founder-patron of the Samajwadi Party, on Sunday, has been shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after his health deteriorated, the party said.

Samajwadi Party, in a tweet, said that Yadav’s condition is now stable and is under the supervision of doctors.

आदरणीय नेताजी गुरुग्राम के मेदांता अस्पताल के आईसीयू में भर्ती हैं, उनकी हालत स्थिर है।



वरिष्ठ डॉक्टरों की निगरानी में उनका इलाज चल रहा है। — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 2, 2022

While Yadav’s brother Shivpal Singh Yadav is already there, his family members are reaching Gurugram to check up on his health.

Samajwadi Party president and Mulayam's son Akhilesh Yadav has left Lucknow for Delhi, said Rajendra Chaudhary, spokesperson of the Samajwadi Party state unit.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tweeted and said, "We all are concerned about the deteriorating health condition of Mulayam Singh Yadav and are praying for his health.”

श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी की बिगड़ती सेहत के बारे में सुनकर हम सब चिंतित हैं और उनके जल्द स्वस्थ होने के लिए प्रार्थना कर रहे हैं। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 2, 2022

According to the hospital sources, the 82-year-old leader is being treated under the supervision of oncologists Dr Nitin Sood and Dr Sushil Kataria.

He is under treatment in the hospital since August 22. The SP leader was admitted to the hospital in July also.