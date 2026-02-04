Founder gifts 4 Tata Nexon EVs to his star employees in viral video, wins praise online

A video circulating on social media shows Ankit Barbeta, founder of agri-innovation company Innoveg, apparently rewarding four employees with Tata Nexon EV car keys, a gesture that has drawn praise online, even as the details remain unverified.

The clip, posted on Instagram, features Barbeta distributing keys while applauding his top performers. The post’s caption read: "Being a boss is my identity, But living for my loved ones is my fortune. Thank God, Nexon EV for those close ones today."

In the video, Barbeta is heard saying, "Today we are giving Innoveg's 4 warriors Tata Nexon EV" as he stands with the employees. He then turns it into a light-hearted moment, shuffling the keys and asking the four-star employees to pick one at random.

Barbeta is seen giving away four sets of keys in the clip.

Business Today could not independently verify these claims in the video.

Social media reactions pour in

The post quickly attracted positive reactions from viewers, with comments celebrating both the reward and the workplace culture it appeared to reflect.

One user wrote: "Very wonderful prize such company and such owners I have never seen in my life."

Another commented: "Congratulations to all it's really great"

Innoveg is a pioneering agri-innovation company committed to transforming agriculture through research-driven excellence, sustainable practices, and farmer-centric solutions.”

The company works across research, breeding, development, processing, and marketing, with a focus on agricultural and horticultural seeds, alongside spraying solutions to help farmers improve yields and crop health.