From a toothbrush to cat food: This Bangkok cab driver stocks everyday essentials for passengers

According to the Instagram post, the driver has been running the initiative for nearly a decade, keeping the supplies in his taxi for passengers who may suddenly need something during their journey.

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In the video, content creators Flora and Note appear surprised when they discover that the items are free. They look through the small collection and point out some of the products stocked inside the cab.

The driver also offers passengers water and coffee. The variety of items makes the taxi feel less like a regular cab and more like what one passenger describes as a ‘mini mart’.

There is also a simple system behind how the free shop stays stocked. The driver does not charge passengers for the products. Instead, tips from passengers help fund the initiative.

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According to the Instagram caption, passengers often leave generous tips after discovering the free supplies. The driver uses that money to buy more items, which are then made available to the next passenger who might need them.

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The arrangement has effectively created a pay-it-forward cycle inside the taxi. Passengers can take what they need for free, while those who want to support the initiative can leave a tip.

The unusual gesture has won praise online, with viewers appreciating the driver's effort to make basic necessities available to passengers during an otherwise ordinary taxi ride.