From Bengaluru to Monaco glory: Kush Maini claims historic F2 Monaco win, reboots India’s F1 hopes

Despite boasting a world-class circuit and a passionate fanbase, India has long found itself stuck in the pit lane when it comes to producing top-tier Formula 1 talent. The Buddh International Circuit put the country on the motorsport map, but a mix of sky-high costs, weak grassroots systems, and bureaucratic red tape derailed its F1 journey. The axing of the Indian Grand Prix in 2013 marked a low point.

Advertisement

Since then, new ventures like the Indian Racing League and F4 Indian Championship have tried to reboot the dream. Now, with a Monaco win lighting the path, India may finally be revving up for a serious comeback.

India’s wait for its next F1 star may be over. On May 24, 24-year-old Kush Maini claimed a historic Formula 2 sprint race victory at the Monaco Grand Prix — becoming the first Indian to win on the iconic Monte Carlo track.

Driving for DAMS Lucas Oil, Maini led from pole to finish, executing a flawless lights-to-flag performance.

Born in 2000 to a motorsport-savvy family, Kush is part of a lineage steeped in racing. His brother Arjun is also a driver, and his uncle Chetan Maini, founder of SUN Mobility, is credited with developing India’s first electric car, the REVA.

Advertisement

Bengaluru-born Kush’s racing journey began with stints in Italian and British F4, later moving through the Formula Renault Eurocup and finishing runner-up in the 2020 BRDC British Formula 3 Championship—a title once claimed by his mentor, two-time F1 World Champion Mika Hakkinen.

In Formula 2, Maini has driven for Campos Racing, Invicta Racing, and now DAMS. During his time with Invicta, he secured five podiums and a win in Hungary, helping the team clinch the 2024 Constructors’ Championship.

Maini is also a reserve driver for the Alpine F1 team and Mahindra Racing in Formula E. His Alpine role makes him the first Indian involved with an F1 team since 2012, following in the tracks of Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok. He is actively engaged in Alpine’s development program and simulator work.

Advertisement

“P1 and first Indian to win at Monaco. It’s a great honour and a dream come true, really. I want to thank DAMS and everyone who’s supported me. We keep believing,” said Kush after his podium celebration.

He now sets his sights on Sunday’s Feature Race and the upcoming round in Barcelona, hoping to build on this breakthrough.