From biryani to burgers: Food-delivery giant Swiggy rolls out 'Rs 99 store' with low-cost menu across 175+ Indian cities

Swiggy has rolled out a new ₹99 meal initiative to tap into India’s growing demand for affordable dining. The food delivery platform on Monday announced the launch of its “99 Store,” a curated section within the app featuring single meals priced at ₹99, aimed particularly at budget-conscious and Gen-Z consumers.

Advertisement

The store is already live across more than 175 cities, including metros and Tier-2 hubs like Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Patna, Dehradun, Mysore, and Tirupati.

Swiggy’s 99 Store offers quick-prep meals at a flat ₹99, with free delivery via its ‘Eco Saver’ mode. The menu spans a wide range of cuisines, from rolls and biryani to noodles, North and South Indian dishes, burgers, pizzas, and cakes, ensuring customers get both variety and value without compromising on taste.

“At ₹99, this isn’t just a price point—it’s a promise,” said Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy’s food marketplace. “We’ve worked closely with our restaurant partners and delivery teams to make everyday meals more affordable without cutting corners.”

The meals will also come with free delivery when ordered via Swiggy’s “Eco Saver” mode, a cost-efficient delivery option designed to support value-driven consumption without affecting service quality.

Advertisement

The 99 Store is integrated within the main Swiggy app and features a simplified, dish-first layout to help users browse popular items easily. The company hopes the new offering will appeal to college students, first-time earners, and anyone looking for a daily low-cost meal option.