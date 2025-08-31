‘From cars to concerts’: Startup founder warns India’s middle class left chasing outdated dreams

The aspirations of India’s middle class are once again trailing behind the wealthy, argued Tej Pandya, Founder of Groweasy.ai, in a widely discussed LinkedIn post that sparked debate on social media.

“India’s middle class has a big problem. The rich set the trends. The middle class chases them,” Pandya wrote, reflecting on how consumption patterns have evolved over decades.

He recalled how, in the 1990s and early 2000s, owning a car was the ultimate dream for middle-class families — a dream inspired by the wealthy who had already moved on to newer symbols of status. “By the time middle-class families could afford it, the car had already become a commodity. The aspiration cycle moved on,” Pandya noted.

According to him, the new markers of luxury are no longer material possessions but experiences — from Coldplay concerts and Champions League matches abroad to weekend getaways in Dubai and premium cricket box seats. “Right now, the middle class is still saving for the car, the house, the ‘traditional markers’ of success. But by the time they reach it, the aspiration will already have shifted,” he wrote.

The post resonated with many netizens, sparking conversations around consumer culture and the psychology of aspiration. Some agreed with Pandya’s argument, saying that the wealthy have always dictated social trends. One user commented, “That’s a redundant question. Aspirations in any society are set by the wealthy with the most resources. The Indian middle class is too status-obsessed to ever create and play their own game.”

Others, however, offered a more introspective take. “Why do you need to follow the trends? Why compare when you know you can’t afford it now? It is not the upper class but the businesses and advertisements they control that set the trend. You can always draw boundaries and remain content in your life,” another user wrote.

Pandya ended his post with a question that continues to linger: “Will the Indian middle class keep chasing… or will it finally start leading?”