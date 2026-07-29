From 'clock it' to 'waste-guna-huiya': Gen Z slang rules the roost in Parliament's Anti-Paper Leak Bill debate

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"Where Congress created a policy vacuum, Modi clocked it, if I may borrow the language of Gen Z, and created a solution," Swaraj said while defending the legislation.

“PM Modi clocked it” जैसा Gen-Z कहती है।यानी समस्या को समय रहते पहचाना, निर्णायक निर्णय लिया और व्यवस्था को जवाबदेह बनाया।



फर्क साफ है। सोच का भी, शासन का भी और संकल्प का भी।



UPA का मंत्र था:

Delay • Deflect • Deny



मोदी सरकार का मंत्र है:

Detect • Decide • Deliver



30 साल… pic.twitter.com/WO8tLCuRiy — Bansuri Swaraj (@BansuriSwaraj) July 28, 2026

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya also embraced Gen Z vocabulary, calling the Opposition "delulu", short for "delusional", for believing that young voters support them because of the NEET paper leak controversy.

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"There is no bigger delulu than this," Surya remarked, adding that students are more interested in reforms that fix the examination system than political blame games. He further said that, in Gen Z language, India needs to "fix the source code" to reform the education system.

The Opposition thinks because of this issue, they have the youth on their side. There can be no bigger Delulu than that.



Today’s youth are aware, informed and quick to recognise who is genuinely working for them.



They know that if someone is working in their interest, it is PM… pic.twitter.com/AuWC3ZR0fh — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) July 28, 2026

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde joined in by describing the Opposition as "MIA" (Missing in Action) during the initial student protests before developing "FOMO" (Fear of Missing Out) and staging demonstrations later. He further claimed the Opposition became "delulu" by expecting protesting students to join its movement.

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The Opposition also used youth-centric references. Congress MP Deepender Hooda referred to the viral internet meme phrase "waste-guna-huiya", which has no literal meaning but has gained popularity on social media, while recalling slogans raised during student protests against examination irregularities.

Congress’ @DeependerSHooda mentions the viral Gen-Z slang ‘Vasteguna Huiya’ in Lok Sabha, leaving the moment going viral on social media.



The youth-centric vocabulary, more commonly seen on social media than in Parliament, became a talking point during the marathon debate, with… pic.twitter.com/Kgpxyg4PfQ — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) July 29, 2026

Not everyone appreciated the shift in tone. NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule urged members to focus on the seriousness of the issue instead of discussing Gen Z terminology.

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"This debate is not about the Oxford online dictionary. We are here for a very serious issue," she said.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took a swipe at the government, saying that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to connect with Gen Z, "changing camera angles" in videos would not be enough; instead, he should "change the angle of his heart."