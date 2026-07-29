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From 'clock it' to 'waste-guna-huiya': Gen Z slang rules the roost in Parliament's Anti-Paper Leak Bill debate

From 'clock it' to 'waste-guna-huiya': Gen Z slang rules the roost in Parliament's Anti-Paper Leak Bill debate

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya also embraced Gen Z vocabulary, calling the Opposition "delulu", short for "delusional"

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 11:08 AM IST
From 'clock it' to 'waste-guna-huiya': Gen Z slang rules the roost in Parliament's Anti-Paper Leak Bill debateGen Z slangs take over Parliament Monsoon Session.

India's Parliament received an unexpected dose of Gen Z culture on Tuesday as MPs from both the ruling and opposition parties peppered their speeches with internet slang while debating the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, popularly known as the anti-paper leak Bill. The unusual mix of legislative debate and viral social media phrases quickly caught public attention.

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Leading the trend was BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, who used the phrase "clock it", a Gen Z expression meaning to notice or correctly identify something, to praise the Narendra Modi government.

READ THIS: From slogans to sweeping: After the NEET UG protest, Gen Z students came back to clean Jantar Mantar

"Where Congress created a policy vacuum, Modi clocked it, if I may borrow the language of Gen Z, and created a solution," Swaraj said while defending the legislation.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya also embraced Gen Z vocabulary, calling the Opposition "delulu", short for "delusional", for believing that young voters support them because of the NEET paper leak controversy.

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"There is no bigger delulu than this," Surya remarked, adding that students are more interested in reforms that fix the examination system than political blame games. He further said that, in Gen Z language, India needs to "fix the source code" to reform the education system.

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde joined in by describing the Opposition as "MIA" (Missing in Action) during the initial student protests before developing "FOMO" (Fear of Missing Out) and staging demonstrations later. He further claimed the Opposition became "delulu" by expecting protesting students to join its movement.

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The Opposition also used youth-centric references. Congress MP Deepender Hooda referred to the viral internet meme phrase "waste-guna-huiya", which has no literal meaning but has gained popularity on social media, while recalling slogans raised during student protests against examination irregularities.

Not everyone appreciated the shift in tone. NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule urged members to focus on the seriousness of the issue instead of discussing Gen Z terminology.

ALSO READ: Tap into Gen Z: PM Narendra Modi directs Union Cabinet to boost Instagram presence

"This debate is not about the Oxford online dictionary. We are here for a very serious issue," she said.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took a swipe at the government, saying that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to connect with Gen Z, "changing camera angles" in videos would not be enough; instead, he should "change the angle of his heart."

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Published on: Jul 29, 2026 11:08 AM IST
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