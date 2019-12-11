From 'cricket world cup' to 'what is Article 370', here's what Indians searched on Google in 2019

Google India on Wednesday released its list of the most "trending" topics that were searched on the platform in 2019. The search-engine giant said that 'Cricket World Cup' was overall the most trending topic, followed by 'Lok Sabha Election', 'Chandrayaan 2', 'Kabir Singh' and 'Avenger: Endgame'.

The most searched top-5 personalities on Google India's platform were Abhinandan Varthaman, Lata Mangeshkar, Yuvraj Singh, Anand Kumar and Vicky Kaushal.

The most popular question asked by users was "What is Article 370?", followed by "What is exit poll?"; "What is a black hole?"; "What is howdy modi?"; and "What is e-cigarette?"

Queries about contentious issues during the year also made it to the top-10 most asked questions, like "what is Ayodha case" (7); "what is surgical strike" (9); and "what is NRC of India" (10).

'Lok Sabha election results' was the most searched news topic this year, followed by Chandrayaan 2, Article 370, PM Kisan Yojna and Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Among the most trending movies of 2019, Kabir Singh bagged the top spot and Avengers: Endgame was ranked second. Other films that were included in the list of most searched movies in 2019 were Joker (3), Captain Marvel (4), Super 30 (5), Mission Mangal (6), Gully Boy (7), War (8), Housefull 4 (9) and Uri: The Surgical Strike (10).

The top-5 songs that were trending on Google this year were: Le Photo Le; Teri Meri Kahani, Teri Pyari Pyari Do Akhiya, Vaste, and Coca-Cola Tu.

