From dhal to sambar: NRIs weigh Trump's tariff impact on authenticity of Indian groceries in US

A 25-50% tariff on imports from India could sharply raise the price of Indian goods in overseas markets, eroding their competitiveness against products from countries with lower trade barriers. Export-heavy sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, and agricultural products may see profit margins shrink as they either absorb costs or risk losing customers to cheaper alternatives.

The short-term fallout could be slower export growth, reduced foreign exchange earnings, and pressure on manufacturing jobs. While persistent tariffs might eventually push exporters to explore new markets or reconfigure supply chains, the immediate hit to trade volumes and business sentiment could be significant.

An NRI recently took to Reddit to question the possible fallout of the 25-50% tariffs on Indian imports and whether they had already affected local grocery stores in the US.

"I was reading somewhere that Patel Brothers and larger chains are examining their supply chains and moving to import Dhal, cereals etc from other South Asian countries to minimise impact of Tariffs. Are you seeing a marked impact in the grocery shops in your city?" the user wrote.

The post drew a flurry of responses.

"I would have to pay more. I'm not buying Sambar from Bangladesh or dal makhni from another country. There is a big difference in quality of products that come from india and other countries, especially as a vegetarian I wouldn't trust non indian products to be satvik or suitable for my family. But thats just me," one commenter said.

Another pointed out, "New tariffs are applicable for ships that leave port in India from Aug 7. So the rates won't go up on the current inventory."

A third added, "Most Indian grocery stores have big profit margins, so they'll absorb the hit initially I think. It will be a problem if there's no trade deal for months."