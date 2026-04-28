From ‘didi’ to '10 minute maid': Why more urban families are turning to app based house help?

In many urban homes, the morning routine depends heavily on one person arriving on time, the house help. But as app based cleaning and domestic services become faster and more accessible, many families are beginning to rethink that dependence.

Across Delhi NCR and other metro cities, households are increasingly booking cleaners and maids through apps that promise doorstep service within minutes. What started as an emergency backup during sudden absences is now slowly becoming a regular habit for many working families.

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Families moving towards app based help

For years, most households relied on traditional domestic workers who often worked independently and managed multiple homes. But irregular attendance, last minute leaves, and communication gaps have pushed many people to explore app based alternatives.

In a conversation with India Today, Piu Bhattacharya, 40, an HR head based in Mumbai, says dealing with uncertainty became exhausting.

“There have been days when I had to head to an important meeting and she informed me at 8:30 am that she will not be able to come. Imagine the last minute horror. My food is not ready, the house is in a mess, I feel so helpless. I used to be afraid of berating her, thinking what if she leaves. That’s even worse. I would mince my words and let it go each time, and she would keep doing it again and again,” she said.

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For many households, app based services now offer something they struggled to find earlier, fixed timings, ratings, complaint systems, and accountability.

The rise of the ‘10 minute maid service’

In gated societies across Noida and Gurugram, security guards say the number of app based workers entering residential towers has risen sharply in recent months.

A guard posted at Cleo County in Noida says the increase is impossible to miss.

“In the last one month, I have seen an exponential rise in app based house helps entering the tower. There are 25 towers in total. At least 50 such people enter the tower I am in charge of on a daily basis. Earlier, it wasn’t so common.”

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Similar patterns are being noticed in societies such as Godrej Woods, Gardenia Glory, and DLF Garden Villas.

A security guard at Gardenia Glory says many workers now wait outside societies for their scheduled bookings.

“We see many women come and wait outside our society. They are allowed only when there’s a booking and they can show it. A lot of them have a tendency to ask for work outside their bookings, but we don’t allow entry without a proper booking. However, sometimes, when there is an urgent need, someone will step outside their house and ask them to come and work for them. I have seen that happen as well,” he says.

Reliability matters more than familiarity

For households managing jobs, children, and elderly family members, a missed workday by domestic help can throw the entire schedule off track.

Noida based teacher Charu Sahay says frequent absences became difficult to manage.

“In a house where everyone runs on a strict clock, if the help calls in sick every other morning, it’s plain harassment. She knows our situation, yet she doesn’t think twice before taking leave at the last minute. There have been days I’ve had to message on the society group asking if someone can spare their help. This happens at least 10 days a month. I don’t deduct money, and I end up paying extra for a replacement. It’s a double whammy,” she noted.

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She now uses app based help whenever her regular worker does not show up and is considering switching completely.

Piu Bhattacharya has already made that shift.

“It needs a little planning because slots can be difficult to get these days, but I feel relieved. And I have a fixed person who shows up daily, so there’s no problem of an unfamiliar person coming home every day,” she says.

Domestic workers are adapting too

The change is not only visible among households. Workers themselves say demand through apps has increased rapidly.

One worker associated with a platform said the model has completely changed her daily routine.

“Earlier, we used to get three four duties in a day and now we get at least eight hours of work daily. And wherever I have been lately, everyone says the same thing, that their help has gone to Bengal to vote. I hail from Cooch Behar in West Bengal. Though my family is there to vote, I have decided to stay here because the work is more during this time,” she says.

Another worker revealed that onboarding has accelerated as companies push expansion.

“Onboarding is happening at a huge level. Urban Company even has a scheme launched last week, and only a few days are left to avail it. As part of this, if you refer someone to join the company, you can get a bonus of up to Rs 40,000,” she says.

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The new normal?

Industry experts believe convenience is changing user behaviour permanently.

Surajit Dasgupta, a senior product manager, says once people become comfortable with these services, they tend to continue using them despite higher prices.

He adds, “These services are likely to become more expensive as companies scale, but people will continue using them because of how convenient they are. What we’re seeing is a shift, from using these services occasionally to depending on them as part of everyday household management. This could also reduce the bargaining power of traditional domestic workers. In that sense, this might well become the new normal for hiring house help.”

Convenience vs connection

Even as app based services grow, experts say domestic work is still deeply personal. Every home has its own routines, preferences, and comfort levels, something that cannot always be standardised through an app.

Questions around worker security, earnings, and long term sustainability also remain open.

But one thing is becoming clear in urban India, many families no longer see app based house help as just a backup option. For a growing number of households, it is slowly becoming part of everyday life.