'From foosball to 15-minute lunches': Fresh grad opens up on culture shock at first job, netizens react

A young professional has opened up about the stark difference between their internship and full-time role, sparking a wider conversation on workplace culture in India.

“I interned with a different team, that was really an amazing period. Good team, good breaks and good work,” the employee recalled.

Advertisement

But after joining full-time, the reality shifted. “The team I joined full time in is weird. They overwork. I used to leave once my 9 hours is done or maybe 30 mins extra but here this team comes at 9, stays till 8-9 everyday,” they said, adding: “I feel guilty when I leave. I didn’t have work the first week and I felt like they were judging.”

Even lunch breaks are rushed. “Lunch breaks they go eat in 15 mins, come back and work. My previous team we went for walks/played foosball.”

Weekends too, the employee said, are not spared. “They already made us work on Saturdays. Some work even on Sundays (with the name of it being sprint ending, need more efforts).”

Advertisement

The sharpest criticism was reserved for leadership. “The project manager is the worst person to being a pm, doesn’t even know to plan stuff properly and I genuinely miss the pm I had during my internship .”

The post ends with a bigger question: “So is it just almost every other company in India? Or it’s cause I’m out of college so might feel so?”

The account struck a chord with others online. One comment read: “These are the people who bring toxicity in team.” Another asked bluntly: “Extend hours for what exactly? These are typical lala companies.”