From frying to grilling: Swiggy reinvents Kebabs, Burgers, and Sandwiches for healthier eating

On the occasion of World Health Day, Swiggy has rolled out a significant update to its EatRight initiative, aimed at empowering health-conscious consumers with clearer information on the ingredients and cooking methods of their food.

This move comes at a time when more and more consumers are looking for healthier, more transparent food choices.

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Swiggy has introduced detailed ingredient transparency for over 92,000 items under its ‘No Added Sugar’ category and 130,000 items in the ‘No Maida’ category.

The platform has also mapped out natural and low-calorie sweeteners, such as Dates and Stevia, in sugar-conscious treats, including ice creams, cakes, and Indian sweets. These updates provide users with an easy way to find healthier versions of their favorite foods, with just one tap on Swiggy’s platform.

In addition, Swiggy is now offering transparency for the ‘No Fry’ category, which includes 30,000 items. Dishes traditionally fried, such as kebabs, burgers, and sandwiches, have been transformed into healthier alternatives through cooking methods like roasting, baking, grilling, or steaming. This gives consumers a chance to enjoy familiar flavors while making better nutritional choices.

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Speaking about the update, Deepak Maloo, Vice President – Food Strategy, Customer Experience & New Initiatives at Swiggy, said, “Our goal is to make it easier for consumers to discover and choose healthier options. By diving into the details of ingredients—from sweeteners in an ice cream scoop to cooking methods for a kebab—we’re offering consumers the transparency they need to stay on track with their wellness goals without sacrificing the joy of ordering in.”

Swiggy also launched the "April EatRight Streak" in collaboration with clean-label food brand The Whole Truth (TWT). Running from April 6 to May 3, 2026, the initiative encourages consumers to maintain a streak of healthy eating by ordering from Swiggy’s EatRight collection. Weekly winners will receive hampers of TWT’s clean-label products, valued at ₹1,200+, as well as cash rewards for reaching various milestones.

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The EatRight Streak initiative has seen significant participation since its launch, with a 3.4x increase in customers placing more than 50 EatRight orders per month since January. In March, over 17,000 users completed the milestone of placing 12 EatRight orders in a month.

Notably, cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and various Tier-2 locations such as Goa, Chandigarh, and Kochi have shown strong engagement.

With these new updates and the growing success of the EatRight Streak, Swiggy continues to lead the way in offering health-conscious food choices. By making healthier eating options more accessible and transparent, Swiggy is helping users make informed decisions while enjoying the convenience of food delivery.