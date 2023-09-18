'From Gilgit to Rameshwaram...': Former Pakistani bowler’s reply to troll goes viral after he wishes PM Modi on 73rd birthday

Former Pakistani cricketer, Danish Kaneria on Sunday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday through a post on X (formerly Twitter). Kaneria shared a picture of PM Modi while calling him the “guardian of Bharat”.

“Birthday greetings to the guardian of Bharat, Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi . PM Modi has proved that India can lead the world. Today, the entire world is talking about “वसुधैव कुटुंबकम्”। I pray to Lord Ram for his good health and success,” Kaneria captioned the post.

Though many liked the post of Kaneria, one user didn’t like the gesture made by him as he commented, “Don’t interfere in our personal matter @DanishKaneria61 , we don’t want any Pakistani to say a single word about our beloved PM.”

Don’t interfere in our personal matter @DanishKaneria61 , we don’t want any Pakistani to say a single word about our beloved PM. https://t.co/RsRKeDWw15 — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) September 17, 2023

But instead of avoiding this the former cricketer gave a befitting reply to the troll.

“From Kabul to Kamrup, from Gilgit to Rameshwaram, we are one. But what can i do if Pidis will not understand,” Kaneria wrote in his reply.

Now his reply has gone viral on micro-blogging site and many users are also complimenting him.

One user commented, “Are Clean Bold kar diya piddi ko,” while another user asked him to ignore such trolls.

Danish Kaneria has played 61 Tests and 18 ODIs for the Pakistan team. He took 261 wickets in the Test format while only 15 wickets in the 50-over format. He also played 65 T20 International matches in which he took 87 wickets.