Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
trends
From pink slip to ₹1.5 crore offer: Professional shares AI tips that helped crack tough interviews

From pink slip to ₹1.5 crore offer: Professional shares AI tips that helped crack tough interviews

He shared that the experience proved the value of persistence and modern adaptation, demonstrating how artificial intelligence is shifting from a workplace novelty into an essential tool for personal survival and career mobility. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026 5:32 PM IST
From pink slip to ₹1.5 crore offer: Professional shares AI tips that helped crack tough interviewsThe AI acted as a filter, training him to trim the fat from his responses and eliminate the nervous tendency to over-explain during high-stakes conversations. 

A decade of dedicated service, three promotions, and a track record of stability vanished overnight when a surprise pink slip arrived in late February. The shock of being laid off was quickly surpassed by the grueling reality of today’s job market: five months of dead ends, ghosted applications, canceled requisitions, and roles suddenly handed to internal candidates.

Advertisement

Describing the journey as an exhausting trial of resilience, the worker — posting under the username "kml3141" on Reddit — realised that traditional interview preparation was no longer cutting through the noise. To break the cycle of rejection, he transformed artificial intelligence into a personal career strategist.

Before stepping into an interview, he fed job descriptions and background details about his interviewers into AI tools.

The software generated likely questions, profiled the panel, and translated his raw professional history into sleek, impact-focused STAR (Situation, Task, Action, Result) narratives. Most importantly, the AI acted as a filter, training him to trim the fat from his responses and eliminate the nervous tendency to over-explain during high-stakes conversations.

The structural overhaul worked. The job seeker clinched an offer outside the agency sector — a hybrid position commanding a $155,000 annual salary (roughly ₹1.5 crore), a 15 percent annual bonus, and day-one benefits.

Advertisement

Writing to the online community in a post titled "Got an offer!!", he shared that the experience proved the value of persistence and modern adaptation, demonstrating how artificial intelligence is shifting from a workplace novelty into an essential tool for personal survival and career mobility.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 31, 2026 5:32 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more