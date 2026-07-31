From pink slip to ₹1.5 crore offer: Professional shares AI tips that helped crack tough interviews

A decade of dedicated service, three promotions, and a track record of stability vanished overnight when a surprise pink slip arrived in late February. The shock of being laid off was quickly surpassed by the grueling reality of today’s job market: five months of dead ends, ghosted applications, canceled requisitions, and roles suddenly handed to internal candidates.
Describing the journey as an exhausting trial of resilience, the worker — posting under the username "kml3141" on Reddit — realised that traditional interview preparation was no longer cutting through the noise. To break the cycle of rejection, he transformed artificial intelligence into a personal career strategist.