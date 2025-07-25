From Rs 5,000 to Rs 46 lakh: Bengaluru techie’s post on grit and gratitude goes viral

A Reddit post by a Bengaluru-based web developer has captivated thousands with its honest and deeply emotional recounting of a journey from rural poverty to a high-paying job in tech. The anonymous 35-year-old shared how he climbed from earning just Rs 5,000 a month to making Rs 46 lakh annually—without ever switching companies.

Born into a family of agricultural labourers, he and his elder brother were raised in their village by their grandmother after their parents moved to Bengaluru in search of better opportunities. His mother worked tirelessly — cleaning homes by day and working in a garment factory at night. “Her hands were always full, but her heart was even fuller, with love, grit, and the will to change our future,” he wrote, calling her his “real hero.”

Despite the odds, he pursued education with the support of his brother, who later joined Power Grid Corporation of India. A stint at a polytechnic college—chosen for the free food and hostel—eventually led him to a B.Tech in Computer Science.

His tech career began with a modest salary of Rs 5,000 a month. Over the next decade, he steadily worked his way up to become an Engineering Manager at the same company where he started. “Some people say that 46 LPA is common, but for me, it’s a significant achievement for my family,” he shared.

He also spoke of achieving milestones that once seemed out of reach—international travel, owning land, building a home, and buying a car.

The post struck a chord on Reddit, quickly going viral. Comments poured in praising his perseverance and humility. “Hard work and focus pay rich dividends!” wrote one user. Another said, “Your gratitude to your family comes across. Salute to you and your family pillars.”

One comment summed up the impact: “U don't know but your story feels like a great inspiration for me…and will remind me everytime I fall back.”