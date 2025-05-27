From Rs 5.5 L to Rs 45 L in a year: Techie’s job leap goes viral, internet asks ‘how?’

A Delhi-based software developer has triggered a storm on X after claiming he jumped from a ₹5.5 LPA package at IBM to a whopping ₹45 LPA in just one year. The post by Devesh, a techie from a middle-class background, went viral almost instantly, with many users calling it inspiring, while others questioned how such a leap was even possible.

In his post, Devesh wrote, “I started my full-time career last year at IBM with just a CTC of Rs 5.5 LPA, and now have an offer of over Rs 45 LPA CTC in hand within a year.”

Calling it a surreal milestone, he added, “For a middle-class guy like me, it’s still a dream.”

As the post gained traction, Devesh shared further advice for early-career professionals. “In starting of your career, prioritise job over money. If you are not getting a good package, just enter with low and work so hard that you take a massive jump,” he wrote.

Responding to disbelief around the salary hike, he explained that companies like MAANG or FAANG have set base pay and CTC brackets. “Those people who have a doubt like how is it possible to directly jump from CTC like Rs 5–6 LPA to Rs 45 LPA... They won’t judge you on your previous pays,” he said.

Those people who have a doubt like how is it possible to directly jump from CTC like 5-6 LPA to 45 LPA something, so basically the MAANG or FAANG (whatever) companies have their base pay and ctc preset, so it's similar for everyone, they won't judge you on your previous pays. — Devesh (@theywayshhh) May 27, 2025

While some users applauded his achievement, “That’s incredible. Can you share some tips?” others were more sceptical. “Seems unreal,” one person commented. Another questioned, “How do you negotiate? Any recruiter looking at your current Rs 5.5 LPA would say, ‘We can give you an increment of 25% max’. How did you convince them?”

Despite the pushback, many viewed the story as a rare but motivating exception in a competitive job market. “Inspirational,” one user wrote, while others encouraged him to keep sharing his journey.