From ₹15,000 to ₹53,350 per month: Ankur Warikoo reveals driver's salary, calls it his 'best investment'

READ THIS: 22-year-old who dropped out in his final semester claims he earns nearly ₹5 lakh a month, says IIT is 'just a tag'

"Today, he isn't just our driver. He is our trusted partner." Warikoo said Dayanand has earned complete trust over the years."He is someone I trust blindly with the safety of my family and I."

The entrepreneur also praised Dayanand's discipline and work ethic, noting that he wakes up at 4:30 am, goes to sleep by 8:30 pm, is never late, and always carries a smile. Warikoo added that the trust between them has helped reduce the family's mental load and freed up valuable time.

Advertisement

"He saves us time, mental load, and effort. In return, all he ever wanted was trust, which we gladly gave."

Calling him "one of the best investments of our money," Warikoo concluded with a broader message on valuing hardworking people."The surest way to win in life is to be generous with your money with hardworking people!"

Post receives praise and criticism

The LinkedIn post quickly attracted thousands of reactions, with many users applauding Warikoo for highlighting the importance of trust, dignity, and fair compensation for domestic workers.

ALSO READ: Content creator Sourav Joshi booked an entire flight for underprivileged kids — and everyone gets a window seat

One user commented, "Paying a driver ₹53,350 isn't charity — it's fair value for what he gives you back: your time, your peace of mind, and your ability to focus on higher-value work. If you actually price your own hour, you'd likely pay far more than that to buy it back.

For context, I use my driver roughly 24 hours a week, and I pay a comparable amount. That's not generosity either; it's just what the market and the role are worth when you account for reliability, trust, and discretion."

Advertisement

Another user commented, "When someone consistently feels seen, respected, and appreciated, they often respond with the same level of care. Relationships, even professional ones, are rarely sustained by transactions alone."

A third user wrote, "13 years, ₹15,000 to ₹53,350, and a level of trust most people don't extend to family. This is what loyalty actually looks like when it's earned on both sides."