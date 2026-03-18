From SRK's Jannat to Ambani's $163 million villa: Indian celebrity homes in Dubai in focus amid West Asia war

As geopolitical tensions rise across West Asia amid the Iran–Israel conflict, attention has shifted not only to oil routes and regional stability but also to the large concentration of global wealth in cities such as Dubai.

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For years, the emirate has positioned itself as a financial safe haven and luxury hub for international investors. Among its most visible residents and property owners are some of India’s richest families and biggest film stars, many of whom have invested heavily in high-end homes across Dubai’s most exclusive neighbourhoods.

From waterfront mansions on Palm Jumeirah to luxury apartments near the Burj Khalifa, Dubai’s property market has become an extension of the lifestyle portfolios of India’s elite.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Palm Jumeirah villa

One of the most well-known celebrity homes in Dubai belongs to Shah Rukh Khan. His villa, called Jannat, is located on Palm Jumeirah and spreads across roughly 14,000 square feet. The beachfront property is estimated to be worth over ₹100 crore and was reportedly gifted to the actor by a Dubai-based developer.

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The villa has appeared in several travel features and celebrity property lists and is considered one of the most recognisable Indian-owned homes in Dubai.

Mukesh Ambani’s $163 million mansion

Among India’s business leaders, Mukesh Ambani owns one of the most expensive private homes in Dubai.

The Reliance Industries chairman bought an ultra-luxury beachfront mansion on Palm Jumeirah valued at around $163 million, or roughly ₹1,350 crore. The property is part of a group of highly secure and ultra-exclusive homes often referred to as “billionaire villas.”

The purchase reflects a broader trend of global billionaires investing in Dubai’s prime waterfront real estate.

Bollywood’s second home

Dubai’s property market has also attracted several Indian actors and public figures beyond Bollywood’s biggest names. According to media reports, Vivek Oberoi, Malaika Arora, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan own property in the emirate. South Indian film stars Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu are also reported to have invested in luxury homes in Dubai, showing the wider appeal of the city’s high-end real estate among Indian celebrities.

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Taken together, these properties show the scale of Indian investment in Dubai’s luxury real estate market — ranging from apartments worth a few crore rupees to large waterfront mansions valued at more than ₹1,000 crore.

Asia’s wealthy rethink Dubai

Days after the war began, Bloomberg reported that several wealthy Asian families were reassessing their exposure to the city as geopolitical risks in the Middle East grew.

Consultants, according to the report, said some clients had started delaying relocation plans to Dubai, while others were exploring ways to diversify or reduce their investments in the region.

Dubai has seen rapid growth in recent years as it attracted global wealth, hedge funds and family offices looking for tax advantages and a business-friendly environment.

The city alone is now home to family offices that control more than $1.2 trillion in assets, according to the report.

But the conflict has introduced new uncertainty. Investors who once saw the Middle East as a stable alternative to other financial centres are beginning to rethink that assumption.

“Asia investors who went to the Middle East for investment opportunities and tax advantages are re-thinking their decisions and probably moving their money back to Hong Kong or Singapore,” Nick Xiao, chief executive of financial advisory firm Alpha Wealth told Bloomberg.