From TCS employee to billionaire: Meet Bharat Desai who built a $3.4 billion IT giant

Bharat Desai's entrepreneurial journey is a classic example of how a modest beginning, coupled with vision and perseverance, can create extraordinary wealth. The former Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employee went on to co-found IT services company Syntel with his wife, Neerja Sethi, in 1980, using just ₹16,000 (around $2,000 at the time) from their personal savings. Today, Desai's estimated net worth exceeds ₹15,000 crore.

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From TCS to entrepreneurship

Born in Kenya and raised in India, Bharat Desai studied electrical engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay before pursuing an MBA in finance at the University of Michigan. He joined TCS as a programmer after moving to the United States in the 1970s, where he also met his future wife and business partner, Neerja Sethi.

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Rather than continuing in corporate roles, the couple decided to venture into entrepreneurship. Operating from their apartment in Troy, Michigan, they launched Syntel in 1980 with an initial investment of approximately ₹16,000. Their goal was to provide technology consulting and outsourcing services at a time when the global IT services industry was still in its infancy.

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Building a global IT company

Over the next several decades, Syntel grew into a major IT consulting and outsourcing company serving Fortune 500 clients across industries. The company became known for its expertise in digital transformation, cloud services, automation and enterprise technology solutions, establishing a strong presence in North America and other international markets.

Desai served as the company's chairman, while Neerja Sethi played a key role in shaping its operations and long-term strategy. Together, they transformed a small startup into a global technology enterprise.

The $3.4 billion exit

A defining moment came in 2018 when French IT services giant Atos acquired Syntel for $3.4 billion in an all-cash deal. The acquisition marked one of the biggest exits by an Indian-origin entrepreneur in the technology services sector and significantly boosted the wealth of the company's founders.

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Following the sale, Bharat Desai emerged as one of the richest Indian-origin technology entrepreneurs, with an estimated fortune of more than ₹15,000 crore, according to recent reports.

A story that continues to inspire

Bharat Desai's rise from a software professional at TCS to a billionaire entrepreneur underscores the power of entrepreneurship in India's IT ecosystem. His journey demonstrates how a relatively small investment, combined with technical expertise, business acumen and long-term vision, can create lasting global impact.