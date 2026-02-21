The India AI Impact Summit 2026 has drawn some of the biggest voices in global technology to the capital, but alongside conversations about artificial intelligence, it has also sparked quieter reflections on everyday life in India.

Among those sharing a personal takeaway was Sara Hooker, co-founder and CEO of Adaption, who spoke not about algorithms or policy — but about fruit.

Advertisement

During her visit to Delhi, Hooker posted a photo of freshly cut produce on X, writing, “One of the things I will miss the most about Delhi is fruit that tastes like fruit.”

One of the things I will miss the most about Delhi is fruit that tastes like fruit.



For anyone who grew up outside the US, there is the realization that in the US fruit somehow tastes like it was sanitized. pic.twitter.com/7RA2oW5Xfl — Sara Hooker (@sarahookr) February 21, 2026

She added that many people who grew up outside the United States often notice a difference in flavour, observing that fruit there can sometimes feel “sanitised” compared to the freshness found in local markets elsewhere.

Her post quickly resonated online, with users chiming in to agree that taste, aroma, and seasonality feel more pronounced in India. Some commenters attributed the difference to the continued availability of traditional or “desi” varieties, while others pointed to the sensory experience of buying produce from neighbourhood mandis — where imperfections in appearance often come with stronger smell and flavour.

Advertisement

Beyond fruit, Hooker shared several snapshots of daily life that caught her attention during the trip. She expressed surprise at seeing Bata positioned as a familiar high-street name, documented her first taste of the iconic Parle-G biscuit, and joked about navigating the city’s famously dense traffic.

The lighthearted observations offered a contrast to the summit’s weightier agenda on AI’s global impact, highlighting how visits centred on cutting-edge technology can still be defined by small cultural details—like the taste of a slice of mango or papaya.

In a gathering focused on the future of machines, it was a reminder that human experiences, especially sensory ones, remain hard to replicate.