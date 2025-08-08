'Full-blown panic attack...': Kerala NRI’s viral post shatters myth of glamorous migrant life

A heartfelt Reddit post by a Kerala-based Non-Resident Indian (NRI) has gone viral, sparking empathy and introspection within the Indian diaspora. Currently on a one-month break from his overseas job, the man shared the emotional strain of working abroad — and the creeping anxiety of returning to a high-pressure workplace.

In his post, the NRI revealed that even with ten days left before his departure, he was already spiralling into anxiety.

“The thought of going back to that stressful work routine abroad is giving me full-blown panic attacks out of nowhere,” he wrote, describing the psychological toll of life away from home.

He painted a bleak picture of his workplace — a toxic environment marked by passive-aggressive behaviour, fake smiles, and relentless one-upmanship.

“It's mentally exhausting, and I can already feel that suffocating atmosphere creeping in,” he said. The contrast between his time at home and his life abroad, he said, could not be starker.

“Everything feels so precious now. And somewhere deep inside, a small voice keeps saying: ‘If I had enough money, I wouldn’t leave. I’d just settle here, live a quiet life, close to family, far from fake people and corporate pressure.’”

He also challenged the popular notion that NRI life is all glamour and opportunity. “People don’t see this side of the story — the emotional rollercoaster, the forced goodbyes, the longing for a sense of belonging.”

The post resonated widely, with fellow NRIs and even people working in Indian cities sharing similar stories of emotional distress.

“I used to have the same feelings when returning from my hometown to my work town, even in India,”* one user commented.

Another urged him to consider a healthier work environment.

“It sounds like you're trapped in a toxic work culture. The only solution is to start updating the profile and look for a new job.”

What began as one man’s vulnerable confession has now opened a larger conversation on mental health, work-life balance, and the hidden emotional costs of migration — underlining the need for stronger empathy and support networks for NRIs worldwide.