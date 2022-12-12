G20 Summit: Many roads in Mumbai closed till December 16; check what’s closed, what’s open

The Mumbai Traffic Police has released a list of traffic restrictions due to the G20 Summit. This is the first meeting of the development working group, part of the G20’s sherpa track, created in 2010. The restrictions will be in effect from December 12 evening and will be in place till December 16.

The first G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) meeting, that will be co-hosted by the Finance Ministry and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), will take place in Bengaluru on December 13-15. The agenda for the Finance Track will be discussed during the Bengaluru conference.

The rules come as the government plans 40 sessions in various venues across India. The debates will eventually be reflected in the G20 Leaders’ Declaration.

Mumbai Traffic Police announced the following restrictions:

No entry and parking for all types of vehicles – excluding emergency vehicles – coming from Hanuman mandir, Nehru Road to Vakola Pipe Line Road towards Hotel Grand Hyatt, Santacruz.

No entry and parking for all types of vehicles – excluding emergency vehicles – coming from CST Road to Hotel Grand Hyatt road towards Hotel Grand Hyatt, Santacruz.

No entry and parking for all types of vehicles – excluding emergency vehicles – coming from Patuck College Junction to Hotel Grand Hyatt road (Chhatrapati Shivaji Nagar Road) towards Hotel Grand Hyatt, Santacruz.

Which routes can be taken?

Traffic coming from Hanuman Mandir, Nehru Road can take the Military Junction, and move towards Ambedkar Junction by taking the right from Kalina.

Traffic coming from old CST Road can move towards Vakola Junction by taking the right from Hansbhugra junction towards Nehru road, Santacruz Station or Western Express Highway.

Traffic coming from Nehru road, Pauck College Junction can take right from military junction through Kalina junction and proceed towards Ambedkar Junction or Hansbhugra road.

