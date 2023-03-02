Gauri Khan in trouble; case filed against Shah Rukh Khan's wife, others in Lucknow over property purchase

An FIR was registered by a resident of Mumbai in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan. The case against Gauri has been registered under section 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The complaint was filed by Jaswant Shah of Mumbai, who alleged that the company, of which Gauri Khan was the brand ambassador, failed to give possession of a flat despite charging Rs 86 lakh, according to a report by India Today.

According to the complainant, the flat located in Tulsiyani Golf View at Lucknow's Sushant Golf City area was given to someone else.

Besides Gauri, the complaint was also filed against Tulsiyani Construction and Development Limited Chief Managing Director, Anil Kumar Tulsiyani, and its Director Mahesh Tulsiyani.

In his complaint, Shah alleged that he bought the flat after being influenced by brand ambassador Gauri Khan.

This comes at a time when Shah Rukh Khan, popularly called as the 'Badshah' of Bollywood, is basking in the success of his recent blockbuster Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer spy thriller film Pathaan recently crossed the coveted Rs 1,000-crore mark at the worldwide box office. With this, Pathaan joined movies like Aamir Khan’s Dangal (Rs 2,070.30 crore), Prabhas and Anushka Shetty-starrer Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1,788.06 crore), Prashanth Neel-directorial KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 1,208 crore), and SS Rajamouli’s RRR (Rs 1,170 crore).

About Pathaan film:

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the latest film from the Yash Raj Films’ spy universe features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Manish Wadhwa, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

Pathaan is the fourth film in the YRF spy universe after Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Hrithik Roshan’s War (2019).

