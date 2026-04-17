Gautam Adani rushes ahead of Mukesh Ambani as Asia's richest: Check the net worth of India's biggest billionaires

The balance of wealth at the top of Asia's billionaire rankings has shifted again, and this time, Gautam Adani has come out ahead. Adani's net worth has climbed to $92.6 billion, placing him 19th globally and nudging him past Mukesh Ambani to claim the title of Asia's richest individual, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

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Ambani, who had long held the position, now sits at $90.8 billion and ranks 20th in the world. The gap, just $1.8 billion, is narrow enough that a single trading session could reverse it. But for now, the ranking belongs to Adani.

A year of contrasting fortunes

The numbers behind the shift tell a sharper story. Adani has added $8.1 billion to his fortune so far this year, buoyed by steady gains across Adani Group stocks. Ambani, by contrast, has seen his net worth fall by $16.9 billion over the same period, reflecting mixed trends in Reliance Industries' market performance.

Thursday's trading session underlined the divergence. Even as the Sensex slipped 123 points, Adani Group stocks moved higher, adding approximately $3.56 billion to Adani's wealth in a single day. Reliance Industries shares ended largely flat, contributing a marginal $76.7 million to Ambani's fortune. The contrast in stock momentum was enough to reshuffle the rankings.

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A broader shakeout among the world's wealthiest

The Adani-Ambani flip sits within a wider trend of wealth volatility at the top of the global rankings. Seven of the world's 20 richest individuals have recorded declines in 2026. Bernard Arnault has taken the sharpest hit, losing $44 billion. Others in the red include Steve Ballmer, Larry Ellison, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Amancio Ortega, and Mukesh Ambani.

At the very top, Elon Musk remains firmly in command with a net worth of $656 billion, followed by Larry Page at $286 billion. The rest of the global top 10 includes Jeff Bezos, Sergey Brin, Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Ellison, Michael Dell, Jensen Huang, Bernard Arnault and Jim Walton.

For Adani and Ambani, the contest remains as live as ever, two of India's most powerful industrialists separated by a margin that markets can close or widen in a single session.