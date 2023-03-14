Gautam Adani’s son Jeet Adani gets engaged to Diva Jaimin Shah in a low-key ceremony

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani got engaged to Diva Jaimin Shah, daughter of a diamond trader, on March 12. The engagement, which was held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was a low-key ceremony with only close friends and family members in attendance. Diva is the daughter of diamond trader Jaimin Shah of C.Dinesh & Co. Pvt. Ltd.

In one of the pictures that has been made available from their engagement ceremony, the couple were seen dressed in traditional attire in pastel tones.

Jeet Adani completed his studies from the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. He joined the Adani Group in 2019 and is currently the Vice President, Group Finance.

Adani Group's website states that Jeet is also "spearheading the Adani Airports business as well as the Adani Digital Labs – which is all set to build a super app to cater to all the consumers of Adani Group businesses."