Ghooskhor Pandat row: Centre orders Netflix to take down teaser amid title controversy

The Centre has directed Netflix to remove the teaser of its upcoming Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Ghooskhor Pandat from the streaming platform and all other public platforms, following a controversy surrounding the film’s title, according to a PTI report.

The film, which was recently announced as part of Netflix India’s 2026 content slate, has triggered a political and social backlash in Uttar Pradesh. On Friday, the state government ordered the registration of an FIR against the film’s director, Neeraj Pandey, over the title Ghooskhor Pandat.

Advertisement

Officials confirmed that the case has been registered at Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station under charges related to attempting to spread social discord, hurting religious and caste sentiments, and disturbing public peace and law and order.

Actor, director issue statement

Amid the escalating row, lead actor Manoj Bajpayee broke his silence by sharing Neeraj Pandey’s statement on X (formerly Twitter). Bajpayee said the intention behind the film was never to cause harm and that he respects the concerns raised by sections of the public.

“I respect the emotions and concerns people have shared, and I take them seriously. When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen,” Bajpayee wrote.

Advertisement

Clarifying his role in the project, the actor said the film was not meant to make any statement about a community. “As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing. For me, this was about portraying a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation. This was not meant to be a statement about any community,” he said.

I respect the emotions and concerns people have shared, and I take them seriously. When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen.



As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing. For me, this was about… https://t.co/IGlQtLQeNs — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) February 6, 2026

Bajpayee also defended director Neeraj Pandey, stating that the filmmaker has consistently shown care and responsibility in his work. He added that the decision to take down the promotional material reflects the seriousness with which the concerns are being addressed.

Advertisement

“The filmmakers have decided to take down the promotional material for the time being, in light of the public sentiment. This reflects the seriousness with which the concerns are being taken,” he wrote.

Earlier today, Neeraj Pandey released a statement asserting that Ghooskhor Pandat is a fictional story and bears no connection to any caste or community. He acknowledged that the title had hurt a section of the audience and confirmed that all promotional material related to the film is being withdrawn.

Pandey also clarified that in the fictional cop drama, the word “Pandat” is used purely as a colloquial name for a fictional character and does not carry any social or caste-based reference.