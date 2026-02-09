Ghosted, rescheduled, rejected: Job seeker’s 'professional rejection' interview with MNC goes viral

A screenshot of a Facebook post, widely shared on Reddit, has gone viral after a job seeker detailed a chaotic interview experience with a top multinational company (MNC) that ended not once, but twice — the second time with what he described as a “professional rejection”.

In the post, the candidate said his first interview was disrupted by technical and environmental issues, prompting the HR team to assure him that the session would be rescheduled the following day. However, when he joined the rescheduled video call, none of the interviewers logged in.

After waiting for nearly 40 minutes, he reached out to HR and was informed that the interview panel was unavailable. According to the post, there was no further communication from the company after that, leaving him without any formal update or closure.

A second chance — and a formal rejection

Around eight days later, the same company contacted him again, this time through a different HR executive and interview panel, saying they were impressed by his resume. The candidate said he informed them about his earlier experience and the lack of coordination he had faced.

Although the company typically conducts interviews only on weekdays, special approval was reportedly taken to schedule his interview over the weekend, as he was unavailable during weekdays. The second interview lasted around 1.5 hours, after which the company completed the process and formally rejected him.

Reflecting on the experience, the man wrote that while unexpected setbacks can feel unfair, sometimes situations still manage to “end properly” — even if the final outcome is disappointing.

Netizens say: “At least they didn’t ghost you”

The post has triggered a wider discussion online about professionalism in hiring and how candidates are treated during recruitment processes. Many Reddit users shared similar experiences in the comments.

One user wrote, “This is so relatable. I once waited for an interviewer for 30 minutes, and later HR said the position was put on hold.”

Another commented, “At least they rejected you professionally. Many companies just ghost candidates after multiple rounds.”

Others reacted with humour. “This had me rolling,” one user said, while another added, “I was expecting a poetic alignment at the end, but dude went ahead of my expectations — as such reality.”