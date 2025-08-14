'Give them a better life': After top court's dog removal order, Kapil Dev urges Delhi to choose compassion 

Former India cricket captain Kapil Dev has urged Delhi and NCR authorities to adopt compassionate alternatives for managing stray dogs, following a Supreme Court directive to capture and confine them.

In a video message shared by animal welfare group Petfamilia, the 1983 World Cup-winning skipper made a heartfelt appeal for the welfare of street dogs.

“I know a lot of things are being said about the dogs. But, as a citizen, I feel they are the most beautiful creatures. So I request to authorities to look into them and give them a better life and don’t throw them out,” Kapil Dev said.

Thank you, Kapil Dev Sir, for standing up for these voiceless souls and lending your powerful voice to theirs.

You have always been a voice for them — a true champion on the ground and a hero off it as well.



Your compassion gives them hope, dignity, and a chance at life.

— Vidit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@TheViditsharma) August 13, 2025

Kapil Dev’s concern for stray dogs is longstanding. In 2023, he approached the Delhi High Court to challenge provisions in the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act that permitted the euthanasia of stray dogs. His legal action followed the brutal killing of a pregnant stray in Delhi in November 2022 — an incident that also led him to move the Supreme Court.

His recent message underscores a moral call to action, advocating for safe shelters, better veterinary care, and long-term strategies that balance public safety with compassion for animals.

The Supreme Court recently instructed the Delhi government and civic bodies to leash and shelter stray dogs, ensuring they are not returned to public spaces. The move has stirred strong reactions from animal rights groups, who fear overcrowded facilities and neglect.

On August 14, a three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria reserved its order after hearing the matter, which has drawn public outcry since an earlier directive on August 11 ordered the removal of all stray dogs across NCR.

The hearing saw sharp exchanges. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal urged the court to stay the order, warning that mass confinement could lead to cruelty and public health issues. In contrast, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta cited over 37 lakh annual dog bite cases as justification for the court’s stance.

The matter was taken up urgently after being mentioned before Chief Justice BR Gavai, who responded, “I will look into it.”

While the case will next be heard by the three-judge bench, critics of the August 11 order — including politicians, public figures, and animal welfare advocates — have called for a scientific, humane approach centered on sterilisation, vaccination, and community care.