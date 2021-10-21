Goa wants rich tourists, not ones who cook food on a bus: State Tourism Minister

When asked about the post-pandemic revival of the tourism industry in Goa, the Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Tuesday said, "We don't want tourists who consume drugs and who spoil Goa. We don't want tourists who come to Goa and cook food on a bus. We want the richest tourists.”

Goa is considered to be the country's most popular tourist destination.

"We welcome all tourists but they should enjoy themselves while respecting Goa's culture," he added. The minister said the BJP-led government in Goa is "completely against drugs".

The Goa Assembly on January 31, 2019, amended the state tourism law, prohibiting cooking and drinking alcohol in public places. Open cooking and drinking on beaches and breaking glass bottles in public was made a criminal offence with fines of Rs 2,000.

The tourism industry of Goa is hoping for a boost after the Ministry of Home Affairs announced earlier this month that fresh tourist visas for foreigners coming to India via chartered flights will begin from October 15.

Foreign tourists entering India by flights other than chartered aircraft would be able to do so only with effect from November 15 on fresh tourist visas.

The state’s tourism industry was hit last year when all visas granted to foreigners were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.