Good news for travellers! Emirates introduces EMI option for Indian flyers

Emirates Airline has launched a flexible Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI) payment option for customers in India, allowing travellers to split ticket costs into convenient monthly instalments, the airline said in a press release on Tuesday.

Flexible instalments from three to 36 months

Passengers booking on emirates.com can now choose EMI plans ranging from three to 36 months when paying with participating credit cards. The payment solution supports cards issued by several major banks, including AXIS Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, HSBC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, State Bank of India and Yes Bank.

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“Instead of paying upfront on emirates.com, customers can split their payments into flexible instalments of three to 36 months", the airline said in its release.

Boosting access to Emirates’ network

Emirates highlighted that the offering will help Indian travellers access its network of nearly 140 destinations. Mohammad Sarhan, Emirates’ Vice President for India and Nepal, said the initiative is aimed at making travel more affordable and accessible.

“We are delighted to offer flexible payment solutions to our valued customers in India and enable worldwide travel for more customers to enjoy by providing convenient payment options,” Sarhan said. He added that the new option will let customers “book long-awaited holidays or upgrade their experiences while spreading the payment in easy monthly instalments that suit their budget".

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Industry impact and customer choice

The airline suggested that “partnering with a broad range of banks provides customers with multiple EMI plans to choose from, giving travellers the flexibility to pick a payment schedule that suits their financial needs.” Emirates did not disclose whether any additional fees or interest rates apply. Customers are advised to check terms with their card issuer at the time of booking.