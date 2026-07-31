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‘Good to be back’: Taslima Nasrin returns to Kolkata after nearly 2 decades of exile

‘Good to be back’: Taslima Nasrin returns to Kolkata after nearly 2 decades of exile

Nasrin is in Kolkata to participate in a literary programme at Rabindra Sadan on August 1, where she is expected to speak on literature, secularism and religious fundamentalism

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  • Updated Jul 31, 2026 4:47 PM IST
‘Good to be back’: Taslima Nasrin returns to Kolkata after nearly 2 decades of exileTaslima Nasrin arrived at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport from New Delhi, where she was welcomed by supporters.

Nearly two decades after she was forced to leave Kolkata, exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasrin returned to the city on Friday, calling it an emotional homecoming. Welcomed by supporters at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport after arriving from New Delhi, the celebrated writer said, "I'm feeling very good to be back."

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Nasrin is in Kolkata to participate in a literary programme at Rabindra Sadan on August 1, where she is expected to speak on literature, secularism and religious fundamentalism. The visit marks her first public appearance in the city since 2007. Speaking after her arrival, Nasrin described Kolkata as a place that has always remained close to her heart. "This is my city. I have always loved Kolkata, and I always wanted to come back," she said, adding that returning after such a long time was an emotional experience.

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Ahead of her visit, the author had reflected on what the city means to her. "I don't think Bengal is divided. Bengal is one. Bangladesh is my country, and West Bengal is also my country," she said, underscoring the cultural bond she continues to feel with both sides of the border.

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Nasrin moved to Kolkata in 2004 after years in exile following threats over her writings in Bangladesh, particularly her novel Lajja. However, her stay ended abruptly in November 2007 after violent protests erupted over the Bengali publication of her memoir Dwikhandito. The unrest prompted the then Left Front government to remove her from the state, after which she was shifted to Delhi under tight security before continuing to live abroad.

Recalling her departure from the city, Nasrin said she had never wanted to leave. "I did not leave Kolkata on my own. I was forced to leave. My heart always remained here," she said, reiterating that the city had given her a sense of belonging during one of the most difficult phases of her life.

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Known for her outspoken views on women's rights, secularism and freedom of expression, Nasrin has spent more than three decades living in exile. Despite that, she has continued to write in Bengali and frequently spoken about her affection for Kolkata and its literary culture.

Her return is being seen as more than just a personal visit. It has reignited discussions on freedom of expression, censorship and the place of exiled writers in South Asia. As she prepares to address readers and fellow writers at Saturday's literary event, Nasrin's visit marks a symbolic reunion with the city she has long regarded as her second home.

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Published on: Jul 31, 2026 4:47 PM IST
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