‘Good to be back’: Taslima Nasrin returns to Kolkata after nearly 2 decades of exile

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Ahead of her visit, the author had reflected on what the city means to her. "I don't think Bengal is divided. Bengal is one. Bangladesh is my country, and West Bengal is also my country," she said, underscoring the cultural bond she continues to feel with both sides of the border.

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Nasrin moved to Kolkata in 2004 after years in exile following threats over her writings in Bangladesh, particularly her novel Lajja. However, her stay ended abruptly in November 2007 after violent protests erupted over the Bengali publication of her memoir Dwikhandito. The unrest prompted the then Left Front government to remove her from the state, after which she was shifted to Delhi under tight security before continuing to live abroad.

Recalling her departure from the city, Nasrin said she had never wanted to leave. "I did not leave Kolkata on my own. I was forced to leave. My heart always remained here," she said, reiterating that the city had given her a sense of belonging during one of the most difficult phases of her life.

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Known for her outspoken views on women's rights, secularism and freedom of expression, Nasrin has spent more than three decades living in exile. Despite that, she has continued to write in Bengali and frequently spoken about her affection for Kolkata and its literary culture.

Her return is being seen as more than just a personal visit. It has reignited discussions on freedom of expression, censorship and the place of exiled writers in South Asia. As she prepares to address readers and fellow writers at Saturday's literary event, Nasrin's visit marks a symbolic reunion with the city she has long regarded as her second home.