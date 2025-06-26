‘Google creates stress’: ISKCON monk’s quip to Sundar Pichai hits home at global tech forum

At the India Global Forum in London, a light-hearted exchange between Google CEO Sundar Pichai and ISKCON monk Gauranga Das stole the spotlight—ending with a witty one-liner that drew laughter and introspection in equal measure.

Gauranga Das, a 53-year-old IIT Bombay graduate turned spiritual leader, recalled meeting Sundar Pichai, his contemporary from the same IIT batch. “You look younger than me,” Pichai told him. Das’s reply? “You deal with Google, which creates stress. I deal with God, who releases stress.”

The audience responded with applause, but Das’s message dug deeper. A former metallurgical engineering student who once walked the tech path himself, Das now serves as Director at ISKCON’s Govardhan Ecovillage and as a Faith for Earth Counsellor with the UN Environment Programme.

“I never imagined I’d wear saffron,” he admitted. “But the Geeta changed my life. Our Vedic tradition is an ocean of wisdom.”

Das also addressed what he sees as a global spiritual emergency. “Globally, 230 million are addicted to social media. In India alone, 70% of teenagers spend seven hours online daily. One in seven people worldwide is battling mental health issues.”

Known for bridging ancient wisdom with modern life, Das also teaches at IIM Nagpur and serves on several boards, including the Bhaktivedanta Research Centre and the Govardhan School of Public Leadership. His books—The Art of Resilience, The Art of Focus, and The Art of Habits—are bestsellers rooted in both philosophy and practical self-help.

With calm candor, Das’s moment with Pichai distilled his journey from IIT to ISKCON: “from technology to transcendence.”

