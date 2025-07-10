Google engineer earning Rs 1.6 crore breaks down New York expenses, reveals rent, groceries

A seven-figure salary might sound like a ticket to luxury, but Google software engineer Maitri Mangal is giving the internet a reality check. In a video that’s gone viral, Mangal broke down her monthly expenses in New York City, revealing how a hefty Rs 1.6 crore annual paycheck can quickly vanish amid sky-high living costs in the Big Apple.

Speaking with podcaster and author Kushal Lodha, Mangal shared insights about both her earnings and the financial realities of living in one of the world’s most expensive cities.

“What’s the average package at Google? I asked Maitri, a Software Engineer at Google, and she shared that it’s around Rs 1.6 crore in general across roles,” Lodha said in the caption of his post.

But the figure that truly captured viewers’ attention was how much of that income goes toward simply making ends meet in New York.

Standing in her apartment, Mangal revealed she spends about $5,000 (roughly Rs 4.2 lakh) each month. The biggest chunk goes toward rent, which costs her $3,000 (approximately Rs 2.5 lakh).

Daily expenses like dining out, groceries, and entertainment range between $1,000 and $2,000 (Rs 85,684 to Rs 1,71,368), while transportation adds another $100 to $200 (Rs 8,568 to Rs 17,136) to her monthly bills.

The video’s comments section quickly turned into a lively discussion about the stark gap between impressive salary packages and the relentless cost of living in global cities like New York.

Mangal, who regularly shares tech-related content with her 173,000 Instagram followers, has sparked conversations about the real purchasing power of high salaries in urban hubs.