Google released its "India’s Year in Search 2025: The A to Z of Trending Searches", showing the public's interest in topics ranging from technology and national events to entertainment and food. The list presents a snapshot of digital habits, with travel, sports, AI, and culture driving search volumes across the country.

Google's report highlights how national events shaped search behaviour. After the Pahalgam attack, searches for "Operation Sindoor" and "live updates" surged, reflecting attention to India's military response and a moment of unity. The passing of actor Dharmendra on 24 November at age 89 led to tributes, making him the #10 Top Overall Search and #2 News Event.

Sports remained a key theme, with India's maiden win at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 leading to players like Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, and Shafali Verma ranking as top women's personalities. Teenage cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi emerged as the year’s #1 trending personality.

The entertainment sector also made headlines. The romantic film Saiyaara, starring Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, became the #1 trending movie search of 2025, and its title track was the most searched song. South Indian cinema, with films like Kantara, Coolie, Marco, and Game Changer, drew significant online interest.

Technology and AI entered the public sphere with increasing prominence. Google Gemini was the #2 Top Overall Search, alongside growing interest in "Gemini saree trend," "3D model trend," and new AI tools like Grok. The query "What is ceasefire?" topped the "Meaning" searches, underlining public concern for current affairs.

Cultural and culinary interests were reflected in searches for traditional foods like Thekua and Ukadiche Modak, while queries for "Yorkshire Pudding" showcased global influences on Indian kitchens. The viral collectable toy Labubu also made waves, with "What is a Labubu?" becoming a trending question among young fans.

Environmental topics surfaced after a mid-show walkout on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast due to poor air quality, leading to spikes in "Air Quality near me" and "Near Me" searches. "Earthquake near me" and "Floodlighting" continued to trend as people sought information about safety and dating culture.

Other notable searches included "Maha Kumbh," the year’s top news event, and "What is Waqf Bill," which ranked as India’s #1 "What Is" query. The data reflects a nation engaged with both local traditions and global trends, using search as a window into the stories shaping daily life.