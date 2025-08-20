Gordon Ramsay opens first India outlet at Delhi airport's Terminal 1, Mumbai next

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has brought his burger brand to India. Street Burger opened this week at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 1 — marking Ramsay’s first restaurant in the country and the beginning of a broader expansion into Indian travel hubs.

The launch, in partnership with Travel Food Services Limited (TFS), introduces Ramsay’s franchise to one of the busiest airports in the world. Delhi airport handled nearly 78 million passengers in 2024 and recently expanded T1 to accommodate 40 million domestic flyers annually — making it a prime venue for Ramsay’s India debut.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Street Burger, born in London, is pitched as “honest priced burgers with bags of flavour.” The Delhi outpost adapts that promise with a mix of global and local inspirations: Gordon’s Fried Chicken Burger sits alongside a Tandoori Paneer Burger and Butternut Bhaji Burger.

Sides include “Hotter than Hell Fries” drenched in molten cheese, vegan bites, salads, sticky toffee pudding, milkshakes, and cocktails.

“India’s passion for its rich culinary heritage makes it a natural home for Street Burger,” said Andy Wenlock, CEO of Gordon Ramsay Restaurants Global. He noted that international airports are central to the brand’s growth strategy, with existing outlets in London, Doha, and Hong Kong. “Expanding into Delhi — and soon Mumbai — is an exciting next step.”

Advertisement

Fresh 🍔. Fiery 🌶️. First in India - Gordon Ramsay's Street Burger now serving at T1, Delhi Airport!#DelhiAirport #GordonRamsay #StreetBurger pic.twitter.com/tVtPWyfXPF — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) August 13, 2025

For TFS, which manages dining across 18 Indian airports, the collaboration is a milestone. “Indian travellers today expect global-quality dining that’s fast, relevant and elevated,” said Varun Kapur, MD and CEO of TFS. “Bringing Gordon Ramsay to India reflects the shift in what airport experiences can and should be.”

Ramsay’s debut joins a growing wave of global restaurant brands entering India, including Wagamama, launched last month by K Hospitality, and PF Chang, which opened last year. Industry insiders suggest Ramsay’s Street Pizza may follow in Mumbai next.