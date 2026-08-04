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Got 'Police' written on your private vehicle? Maharashtra's new crackdown could get you fined

Got 'Police' written on your private vehicle? Maharashtra's new crackdown could get you fined

The directive follows a representation submitted by Sakharam R. Kulkarni to the Maharashtra Chief Minister and Home Minister, highlighting the widespread misuse of "Police" boards on privately owned vehicles by police personnel and others

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 4, 2026 4:43 PM IST
Got 'Police' written on your private vehicle? Maharashtra's new crackdown could get you finedMaharashtra Police have launched a statewide drive against private vehicles illegally displaying "Police" boards

The Maharashtra Police have launched a statewide drive against private vehicles illegally displaying "Police" boards, stickers, or red-letter markings, directing all Police Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to initiate strict action against violators. The move aims to prevent misuse of such markings, which authorities say can allow vehicles to evade routine security checks and facilitate illegal activities.

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According to a directive issued by the office of the Additional Director General of Police (Traffic), action will be taken against private two-wheelers and four-wheelers found displaying unauthorised "Police" signboards or the word "Police" in red letters. The enforcement will be carried out under Rule 133(6) of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, read with Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

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Why the crackdown was ordered

The directive follows a representation submitted by Sakharam R. Kulkarni to the Maharashtra Chief Minister and Home Minister, highlighting the widespread misuse of "Police" boards on privately owned vehicles by police personnel and others.

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As per the communication, the Bombay High Court had also expressed concern over the growing practice of displaying "Police" boards on private vehicles and directed authorities to take appropriate action against such violations.

Security concerns behind the move

Authorities said that private vehicles carrying "Police" boards are often waved through routine security checks, increasing the risk of their misuse for transporting illegal or prohibited items. Officials also noted that such vehicles may be exploited for unlawful activities because enforcement personnel are less likely to stop them for inspection.

The police believe that removing unauthorised markings will strengthen security, prevent impersonation, and ensure that only officially designated police vehicles enjoy operational privileges.

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Statewide enforcement

The circular has been forwarded to all Police Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and Highway Police units across Maharashtra, instructing them to conduct enforcement drives and take legal action wherever violations are detected.

Officials have made it clear that the campaign is intended to curb the misuse of police identity on private vehicles and improve compliance with traffic and motor vehicle regulations.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Aug 4, 2026 4:43 PM IST
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