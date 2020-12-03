Government increases domestic flight capacities to 80% of pre-COVID levels

Indian government on Thursday announced that domestic airline companies can now start operating at 80% of their pre-Covid capacities with immediate effect. Up until now, the capacity levels were capped at 70%.

"Domestic operations recommenced with 30,000 passengers on 25 May and have now touched a high of 2.52 lakhs on 30 Nov 2020," said Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

In addition, the first day of December saw a record of 2,52,374 daily domestic flight passengers since operations had resumed on May 25, 2020. Indian airlines had been asked to stall all operations for about two months owing to the pandemic, but passenger traffic is seen to be gradually increasing over the past 6 months.

Airlines had preempted this development by the government to increase the operation capacity, in order to enable a quicker transition to attain 100% capacity of their pre-pandemic levels.

IndiGo on Wednesday had declared that the company is working at 70% of its pre-COVID capacity and is operating 1,000 international and domestic flights per day.

Meanwhile, scheduled international passenger flights have remained shut since March 23, with some special international flights being offered under the 'Vande Bharat Mission'.

