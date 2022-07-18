Govt advises strict health screening of foreign travellers after second monkeypox case

After India reported its second case of highly contagious Monkeypox virus, the central government, on Monday, advised strict health screening of international travellers arriving in the country at airports and ports, as per the statement issued by the Indian government.

This review meeting was attended by Airport and Port Health Officers (APHOs/PHOs) and Regional Directors from Regional Offices of Health & Family Welfare. The meeting was also attended by senior officials from International Health Division, and Disaster Management Cell.

MoHFW asked the state officials, APHOs and PHOs to ensure strict health screening of all arriving international travellers which can minimise the risk of importation of monkeypox cases into the nation.

They were also asked to coordinate with other stakeholder agencies like immigration at international ports and airports to streamline their health screening processes and to ensure suitable linkages with hospital facilities earmarked to each port of entry for timely referral and isolation.

Earlier today, a 31-year-old man who arrived in Kerala last week from Dubai has tested positive for monkeypox, making it the second case in India this year, state Health Minister Veena George had said.

The minister said the patient, who arrived in Kerala on July 13, was a native of Kannur in north Kerala and was undergoing treatment at the Pariyaram Medical College there.

According to the World Health Organisation, monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals), with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

With the eradication of smallpox in 1980 and subsequent cessation of smallpox vaccination, monkeypox has emerged as the most important orthopoxvirus for public health.