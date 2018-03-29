Govt asks PSBs to get passport details of loan seekers above Rs 50 cr

In an attempt to ensure that the likes of Nirav Modi cannot play the banking system, the Centre has asked all public-sector banks to get a certified copy of the passport and other details of borrowers applying for loans of Rs 50 crore or more. The borrowers may include promoters, directors or other authorised signatories of companies.

The move, the government hopes, will curb cases of wilful defaulters of bank loans. With the passport details, it may be easier for banks to take timely action and inform the relevant authorities to prevent a fraudster from escaping the country.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Shiv Pratap Shukla, Minister of State for Finance, said: "With a view to enable banks to inform relevant authorities of passport details, the government has asked the public sector banks to obtain a certified copy of the passport of the promoters/directors of companies availing of loan facilities of Rs 50 crore and above."

The minister said for existing cases of default, the banks have been advised to get all relevant details, including copies of the passport. In cases where the individual or company representative do not have a passport, a declaration stating the non-availability of the document should suffice.

Over the past few years, the list of willful defaulters, having left the country for safe havens, has been on the rise, including the high-profile cases involving Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya and Jatin Mehta. The incidents have only added to the woes of the banking system already reeling under increasing non-performing assets.

The government had tabled the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill after Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi allegedly duped Punjab National Bank (PNB) of Rs 13,000 crore and are now refusing to return and cooperate in the investigations by law enforcement agencies.

Bank recapitalisation

In a separate question on recapitalisation of banks, MoS Shukla said the government has put in capital of Rs 51,858 crore till the first half of 2017-18.

Last year, the government had announced recapitalisation of PSBs to the tune of Rs 2.11 lakh crore for 2017-18 and 2018-19. Of the total amount, Rs 1.53 lakh crore will come through government recapitalisation measures. The banks have to arrange for the rest through capital from markets.

"As follow up, we have made budget provisions of Rs 88,139 crore for the second half of 2017-18 and Rs 65,000 crore for 2018-19. An amount of Rs 7,750.06 crore has been infused as capital in the second half of 2017-18 (till 23.3.2018)," the minister added.