Govt debunks fake news of providing alcohol pipeline for daily drinkers

The government's press wing has debunked fake news regarding a pipeline of alcohol being supplied for daily drinkers, saying "don't get your hopes high".

Taking to Twitter, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) factcheck debunked a post that said a pipeline supplying alcohol to daily drinkers would be provided at the payment of Rs 11,000 to the Prime Minister's office.

Chill guys,



Don’t get your hopes too high‼️#PIBFactCheck pic.twitter.com/34zeYEKByq — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 18, 2022

