Govt invites applications for CCI chairperson

The government on Tuesday invited applications for the post of chairperson of competition watchdog CCI.

The tenure of current chairperson Ashok Kumar Gupta will be ending later this year.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI), keeps a tab on anti-competitive practices across sectors in the marketplace and also work toward promoting fair trade practices.

According to a communication issued by the corporate affairs ministry, eligible candidates can apply for the post and the application has to be submitted within four weeks.

Gupta, a former civil servant, was appointed as the chairperson in November 2018, for a period of three years.

The applicants for the chairperson's post should have ''such professional experience of not less than fifteen years in international trade, economics, business, commerce, law finance, accountancy, management, industry, public affairs or competition matters, including competition law and policy, which in the opinion of the central government, may be useful to the Commission,'' as per the communication.

The chairperson will receive a consolidated monthly pay and allowances of Rs 4.50 lakh but would not be entitled to a house and car. He or she can hold office for a term of five years from the date of joining the post or till the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

In recent times, CCI has been looking to various cases of alleged unfair business practices, especially in the fast-growing digital space.